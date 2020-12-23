The first thirteen coronavirus vaccine sites have been announced this week by the regional branches of the GGD municipal health services. The Hart voor Brabant, Rotterdam, and Utrecht regions will be the first to receive the vaccine, starting January 11. Vaccination sites will open up in the remaining 22 GGD regions one week later.

The Dutch government will begin taking delivery of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine this month, which was given approval by the European Medicines Agency earlier in the week. This vaccine is most effective if it is stored at a very low temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius. Therefore, the government said that logistically it needed centralized locations to administer the Pfizer vaccine, and any others which are as complicated to deliver.

Because of this, the vaccine will first be provided not to the elderly and those in the most vulnerable of health, but to the caregivers of these groups and the healthcare workers most at risk of getting the coronavirus infection. The Cabinet determined that they can be more readily organized to travel to one of the 25 regional injection sites, which will result in the least amount of wasted vaccine doses. Other vaccines, like one from Moderna which could get the green light from the EMA on January 6, could be delivered directly to general practitioners, retirement homes or centers for people with disabilities

The Pfizer vaccine needs to be injected into the arm on two separate occasions, at a minimum of three weeks apart. The patient is most protected against the infection starting one week after the second dose. Because of this, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge worked out a modified delivery timetable with Pfizer to account for a more staggered distribution to the population.

Many of the test locations were chosen for the ample amount of space to construct pavilions or adapt existing indoor space, as well as available parking spots. The government said it was also working on improving public transport to the sites.

The 25 locations will be open seven days a week. The known locations as of Wednesday afternoon are listed below.

Testing sites to open on January 11:

Hart voor Brabant: Former Jumbo distribution center on De Amert in Veghel

Rotterdam The Hague Airport in Rotterdam

Rotterdam The Hague Airport in Rotterdam Utrecht: Expo exhibition center in Houten

Testing sites open on January 18: