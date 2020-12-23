An ongoing feud between Amsterdam drill-rap groups was behind a stabbing at the Albert Heijn on Helmholztstraat on Tuesday afternoon, sources told Het Parool. The stabbing left an 18-year-old staff member seriously injured. He was still being treated at a hospital on Wednesday morning.

A man wearing a white hoody entered the Amsterdam Oost grocery store and stabbed the employee in the neck. A day later, police were still searching for the suspect, described as a medium-to-darker complected man standing at between 1.75 and 1.80 meters in height. He was of an average stature, wearing a white hoodie, gray sweatpants, white sneakers, and a jacket that was dark blue or black at the top and white at the bottom.

Various sources told the newspaper that the victim is a member of drill-rap group Z42 from the K-neighborhood in Bijlmer. Z42 is closely associated with another group, KSB.

The perpetrator was connected to drill-rap group FOG from Venserpolder, the newspaper's sources said. FOG and Z42 are rivals. News about the stabbing was widely shared on social media, with the hashtag 'fogwinning'.

According to Het Parool, the victim's friends are furious that he was unable to defend himself. He was attacked at work, where he cannot carry a knife.