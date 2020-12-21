Authorities in the Netherlands handed out 1,184 fines last week for violations of national coronavirus restrictions, police said. That is more than double the number of fines issued the week prior.

Additionally, nearly a thousand people were given a warning instead of the 95-euro fines, compared to about 500 a week earlier.

In part, these fines were handed out at some of the 61 illegal parties that took place between December 14 and December 20. Only a couple of days ago, a student party in Utrecht was busted with around forty people present.

Police were not pleased by the number of violations which were reported after over two weeks of continuous increases in the number of new coronavirus cases reported on average. The seven-day average rose to a record 11,333 new infections with Monday's statistical update from public health agency RIVM.

"Think about your health and that of others; keep your distance and avoid crowded places," police said in a statement.