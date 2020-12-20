The police in Utrecht put an end to an illegal student party on Saturday. All forty partygoers were fined for violating coronavirus measures. One person was arrested for insulting an officer.

The police went to the building on Willem Dreeslaan around 10 p.m. after a report came in about a serious noise complaint. The party was shut down immediately, and the students had to leave. There may still be further repercussions for the owner and residents of the building, such as penalties of administrative fines.

“The time for warnings is really over,” said the police. “Reports of illegally organized parties and handled with priority and ended as soon as possible. Where possible, fines are also imposed on organizers, owners of the property concerned, and also the visitors of the party.”

