The municipality of Amsterdam has imposed an alcohol ban around the Noordermarkt and various places in De Pijp. The ban will go into effect on Friday and will last at least for the duration of the lockdown, that is, till January 19.

The ban is intended to prevent groups from gathering outside. The city of Amsterdam noted that recently there had been a surge in people drinking in the streets, especially in the areas around the Noordermarkt and De Pijp.

In a press release, the municipality stated that “on December 15, the hard lockdown started with accompanying measures. The aim is to minimize contacts and movements between people and thus reduce the number of corona infections.

Alcohol was already banned in several other places in Amsterdam, such as the Red-Light District, Leidseplein, Sarphatipark, and Oosterpark. Previously, the national government banned drinking alcohol on the street after 8 p.m.

The fine for drinking alcohol outside around Noordermarkt and De Pijp is 95 euros.