The police arrested a 44-year-old man from Utrecht for vandalizing two synagogues and a mosque in the city during the early hours of Sunday morning, the police said a statement.

The man was caught in the act of drawing swastikas on the mosque on Moskeeplein. Witnesses called the police, who arrested the man a short time later on Leidseweg. Swastikas were also drawn on the synagogues on Magdalenastraat and Springweg.

The man is in custody for further investigation. The graffiti was cleaned off the religious buildings.