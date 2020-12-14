Many services provided by internet giant Google have been unavailable or severely limited in availability since just before 1 p.m. The issue affected popular products like Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube, and the company’s cloud storage system.



The issue was believed to be a global problem, and one which was also impacting the Netherlands. The Google Workspace dashboard showed issues across the company’s range of products, with an update possible by 1:15 p.m.

“We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news,” the video platform said on Twitter.

Tens of thousands of people reported the issue to Allestoringen, the Dutch version of issue tracking site Down Detector.