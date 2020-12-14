Many retailers in the Netherlands are staying open for longer today, as reports leak that Prime Minister Mark Rutte will be announcing a hard lockdown in his address to the nation on Monday evening. Toy stores, hair salons, fireworks shops, and interior design stores want to sell as much as possible before being forced to close, RTL Nieuws reports.

Anna + Nina in Amsterdam is worried about what's going to happen with all the Christmas decorations it has in stock. "Sales in December are three times higher than in normal months. It has already been a tough year, this is yet another blow," owner Anna de Lanoy Meijer said to the broadcaster. "We have baubles and Christmas decorations, how do we get rid of that later?" Anna + Nina is usually open between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Today opening hours are between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. "We do what we can. Many people have already indicated that they want to come by."

Souman Fireworks in Hattem, near Zwolle, is open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. today. "We have filled the store with fireworks and many people have yet to collect their orders," Jan Souman said to the broadcaster. The store stocked up on category F1 fireworks, children's fireworks like sparkles, because that's the only category not covered by the government's fireworks ban this New Year's.

Christien van Dokkum's interior design shop Pop-up Gaard in Utrecht is usually closed on Monday. "Last night I decided to be open today," she said to the broadcaster. "I also stay open longer, from 12:00 to 20:00. Because who knows, it might be over tomorrow."

Toy store De Uitkomst in Echt said on Facebook that it is staying open a "few extra hours" today. The Wine Adventure in Putten is also running extra hours. "So that everyone can still pick up their favorite wine for the holidays." Multiple people also reported on social media that their hair salons and massage parlors moved up their appointments, just in case.