The police in Rotterdam seized 4,500 kilos of heavy illegal fireworks on Saturday. A 34-year-old man from Zuilichen in Gelderland was arrested.

The national team in charge of environmental crimes tracked the man down, which led to the discovery of the fireworks. He was arrested on the A2 motorway near Zaltbommel with more than 150 kilos of heavy illegal fireworks in his car.

A child was in the car when the arrest took place. A police spokesperson exclaimed that “he had the crazy idea of taking his 3-year-old child with him.” The child has since been handed to other family members. On Saturday, the police reported that the Father was being held in custody.

It became clear that the case involved significantly more fireworks than were found in the car. This led to the investigation in Gellicum in Gelderland, where a shipping container was found with thousands of kilos of heavy fireworks. “The damage would have been significant,” said a police spokesperson.

A specialized company has removed and destroyed the fireworks. The police have not ruled out that there might be others involved in the case.

