The new 2021 timetable for the NS, the Dutch national rail, has gone into effect. According to the company, very little has changed in the timetable. There may be a few minor adjustments in the departure and arrival times.

Due to the coronavirus, the company is only operating 90 percent of its trains. This will also remain the case at the start of the new timetable, with the same adjustments that are currently in place. This means that the number of trains per hour remains the same, but departure and arrival times may be slightly different.

In addition to the new timetable, the company has expanded its travel assistance for disabled passengers in 25 stations. At Heemstede-Aerdenhout, Brummen, and Wijchen, among other places, travelers can now get extra help getting on and off the trains.

The NS now offers travel assistance at 168 stations. It aims to expand this to all stations by 2025.