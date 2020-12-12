In various places in the Netherlands, farmers are protesting at supermarket distribution centers. In Raalte, a municipality in Overijssel, the entrance of a Jumbo supermarket supply center has been blocked by tractors since Friday evening. In Zwolle, farmers have been protesting at an Albert Heijn distribution center on Saturday. Demonstrations have also taken place in Oosterhout and Geldermalsen in the province Gelderland.

In Overijssel, the demonstrations have been running smoothly, said a police spokesperson. However, at the Albert Heijn distribution center, the protests have caused congestions on the roads around Zwolle.

In Geldermalsen, farmers have blocked Lidl and Albert Heijn supply centers. In Oosterhout, demonstrators have also targeted an Albert Heijn distribution center. On Friday, various supermarkets in Woerden and Veghel were blocked.

The protests are a response to the fact that the Central Bureau for Food Trade (CBL) let the Farmers Defense Force (FDF) ultimatum about the Farmer Friendly quality mark expire on Thursday night. The CBL, the umbrella organization for supermarkets, wants more time to assess the quality mark.

The farmers, however, assert that they have been waiting for an answer for nine months. The protests that have taken place since Friday were spontaneous actions by individual farmers and was not initiated by any specific organization.

