Jumbo revealed on Wednesday that it lost products valued at over 100 million euros to shoplifters last year, when the supermarket chain itself earned 80 million euros in profit a year earlier. But it is not only Jumbo that has noticed a striking increase in supermarket shoplifting. Grocery chains Plus and Dirk are also observing an increase in the number of thefts. "Unfortunately, in more difficult times it happens more often than usual," Dirk said in an explanation about the increase.

Market leader Albert Heijn would not specify details about an increase or decrease, only saying that theft also occurs at their stores, and this causes financial damage. The chain has also taken "various additional measures," without providing further details about them. "We are seeing that they have an effect," said a spokesperson.

Plus, like Jumbo, is also seeing increased levels of aggression in stores. For this reason, the supermarket chain is having staff follow additional training courses in the field of safety this year. Dirk also wants to help employees to better recognize shoplifting by providing more training.

Shoplifting has been "a significant problem for the sector for some time," said supermarket association CBL. Supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl each referred questions directly to CBL.

"Both at the 'regular checkout' and at the self-scan. However, these types of 'new' payment points require different measures. Visible and invisible measures are taken in the stores, and the staff follows e-learning courses to deal with unpleasant situations, and possibly aggression and violence," a spokesperson said.

The supermarkets are responding to the fact that the annual damage caused by shoplifting at Jumbo has now risen to more than 100 million euros. It is the first time that a major supermarket has published figures about this. Other chains have remained reluctant to specify the extent of the damage.

In any case, the number of criminal reports show that theft is increasing. The police counted more than 41,000 shoplifting incidents from January to November last year. It was the highest reported figure since 2014, and figures for December 2023 have yet to be announced.