With a ban on fireworks and the coronavirus restrictions, and hardly any alternatives available, Amsterdam police chief Frank Paauw is worried that New Year's Eve will "be a difficult night". The Amsterdam police will therefore deploy twice as many police officers as last year, he said to AT5.

"Not just in riot police context, but also just a lot of people on the street, a lot of blue to be able to act early," Paauw said to the Amsterdam broadcaster. "The combination of Covid and the fireworks ban is something we will have to get, fight through this year."

The municipality is trying to organize some alternatives, but mostly online. Paauw is worried that a frustrated population will act out. "I can only hope and make a plea for common sense: let us, with all the restrictions, ensure that we as police do not have to stand against our population."