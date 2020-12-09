The government is making 58.5 million euros available to municipalities to "offer young people and young adults more prospects in corona time," the Ministry of Public Health announced. The money in this Youth Package can be used to give teenagers and young adults more opportunities for activities and gatherings, within the applicable coronavirus restrictions. Municipalities must actively involve young people themselves in making these plans, the Ministry said.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, young people are missing out on a lot, while they themselves are usually not at great risk for the virus. "Due to the measures, everything is canceled, often without us offering an alternative. Together with young people, we now want to see: what is possible?" State Secretary Paul Blokhuis of Public Health said.

"With this Youth Package, the cabinet wants to make more possible for all young people in the Netherlands. So that we offer them more perspective, hopefully prevent them from feeling bad and help them to keep up with the restrictive measures," Blokhuis said.

Municipalities can use the money to organize small-scale activities for young people, such as sports tournaments, museum visits, online gaming tournaments, workshops, activities on mental resilience, and personal coaching. Young people themselves and local organizations should be involved in arranging these activities, the Ministry said. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Rutte also said that they're looking into expanding sporting possibilities for young adults up to the age of 27.

The Youth Package is aimed at all young people, but there must also be specific attention for vulnerable young people, some of whom have been stuck inside since the coronavirus crisis hit in March. "Municipalities are asked to pay extra attention to this vulnerable group when fleshing out the Youth Package," the Ministry said.