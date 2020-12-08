The police arrested seven men suspected of a series of burglaries and robberies involving Dutch celebrities. On Tuesday, the police conducted raids on eight houses, led by the Public Prosecution Service (OM), which led to the arrestations.

According to the report, this was “an important step in the investigation into three burglaries and four robberies against wealthy and famous Dutch people.

The suspects aged 19 to 24 were taken from their beds on Tuesday morning in their homes in Rotterdam and Ridderkerk. The burglaries and robberies that took place in Rotterdam, Dordrecht, Krimpen aan den Ijssel, Rockanje, Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht, Mijnsheerenland and Uden, involved several Dutch celebrities.

In August, influencer Nikkie de Jager was held at gunpoint in an armed robbery. Football analyst René van der Gijp also became the victim of an attempted robbery earlier this year. However, the perpetrators, who hit his car with hammers, failed to take anything. The windows of his car turned out to be armored. Van der Gijp was shaken but still able to drive away.

Various items were seized in the raid, including a car, expensive watches and jewelry, money, new designer clothes and handbags, and ammunition. In addition, the police also seized various hard drives and tools used for burglaries.

Whether the incidents involve a gang is not yet clear. The police did find a pattern in the working method and targeted loot. “The suspects were always concerned about expensive watches, jewelry, and money. They managed to steal tons. Moreover, the suspects did not shy away from violence. In some cases, they used a firearm to threaten the victims, or the victims were abused,” says a police spokesperson.

On November 30, a man was arrested in Amsterdam on suspicion of attempted robbery. This case also involved a Dutch celebrity, stylist Fred van Leer. The police have not confirmed whether there was a connection to the other robberies.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the police have not ruled out that more arrests might follow. In October, one of the robbers was sentenced to one year in prison.

