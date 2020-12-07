The number of ATMs that were bombed in an attempt to get to the cash inside decreased considerably this year. Last year 71 ATMs were bombed. This year there's been 25 such bombings, a decrease of over 60 percent, BNR reports based on figures from Dutch banking association NVB.

The banks partly attribute the decrease to measures such as closing ATMs overnight, but warned that it was too early to celebrate. "If you look at the past, there were also considerable fluctuations," the NVB said to BNR.

NVB noticed that ATM bombers are turning more violent, using stronger and stronger explosives. "These are well-organized gangs that are not afraid to use more and more explosives to achieve their goals," the association said. "Unfortunately, little can withstand the excessive force of explosive materials. Criminals are prepared to go far, especially when money is involved."

According to NVB, the fact that people use cash less is helping in reducing ATM bombings. The use of cash decreased further during the coronavirus pandemic, as more and more people started doing their shopping online.

Banks are also working on ways to make cash worthless after an ATM bombing, for example by staining the banknotes with ink or sticking them together with glue.