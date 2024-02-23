The large Dutch banks are still struggling to keep their promised standard for available ATMs. Last year, an average of 4 percent of ATMs were out of order and 7.5 percent of deposit machines. In an agreement with regulator DNB, Geldmaat promised that no more than 2.5 percent of cash withdrawal ATMs and 3.5 percent of deposit machines would be out of order, NOS reports.

Geldmaat maintains the machines for Rabobank, ABN Amro, and ING. The company told NOS it was tackling the problem, among other things, by replacing outdated machines with ATMs less prote to failure. Figures the company provided show that availability has improved in recent weeks, although the standard was not achieved in January.

The Ministry of Finance called it “worrisome” that the large banks aren’t keeping their promise to ensure ATM availability. “Cash should be accessible to everyone,” a spokesperson told the broadcaster. The Ministry urged Geldmaat to do better. A law is in the making that will require banks to comply with the agreements. Until that is in place, the Ministry can’t impose sanctions.

According to Geldmaat, a technical defect in the ATMs caused most of the disruptions in recent months. Suppliers also struggle with staff shortages, and Geldmaat is replacing a large number of machines. That combination often leads to delays, causing ATMs to remain out of service for days.

The new machines are less susceptible to malfunctions, Geldmaat said. They have two dispensing trays - if one malfunctions, the other takes over the work. The new machines also allow for contactless withdrawals through an NFC chip in the card or phone. That means that the card reader, which also regularly causes malfunctions, will see less use.