Data released by the public health agency RIVM the highest number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections since November 7. On Saturday, the agency reported 6,577 new cases, a 11 percent increase compared to Friday and a 46 percent increase compared to last week,\.

Saturday’s infection numbers brings the weekly count to 31,778 cases, with a seven-day rolling average cases of 5,341.

The stark increase in cases further cements the cabinets skepticism towards easing restrictions before mid-January, as was demonstrated by Prime Minister Mark Rutte in his weekly press conference on Friday.

