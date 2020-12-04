Multiple members of the Outbreak Management Team, a team of scientists that advises the government on how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, received threatening letters delivered to their home or are facing threats on social media, they told NU.nl.

Andreas Vos said he received a letter delivered to his home, not by the post but in person, calling him a "terrible monkey" and that said there's space for him at the zoo. Another letter said to "go back to the Germans".

Marion Koopmans also received letters at home. She also got messages online, including one with a picture of a noose and the texts "it's waiting" and "soon".

Diederik Gommers said that he has not been threatened himself, but spoke of "serious threats" towards his colleagues. According to Gommers, "a single OMT member" is under extra security.

Not all OMT members NU.nl spoke to said they feel intimidated by the threats, but Koopmans at least now goes to work by car instead of by train. A number of the scientists are wondering about whether they should continue making public statements, as they noticed that the threats increase shortly after they spoke about the coronavirus to the media.

Koopmans told the newspaper that she "absolutely" considered stopping her media appearances. "But if everyone with a reasonable voice stops, that's not good either."