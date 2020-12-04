Thierry Baudet, the founder and former leader of far right political party Forum voor Democratie (FvD) has won a vote to take back the party leadership. Baudet resigned after anti-Semitic, pro-Nazi and homophobic messages were shared by the youth wing of the party on multiple social media platforms, and after stories of Baudet's support for coronavirus conspiracy theories were told by a party senator.

Days after his resignation as the party's chair and its leader in Parliament, he said he wanted to take back control of the party he founded. He called for members to vote on the party's new leader, though his right to do so was contested. The scandal and the turmoil led to multiple high profile resignations, including many who were on the list of candidates for next year's election.

Baudet won 76 percent of the vote, the party announced on Friday. He said he was pleased by the "overwhelming result," though his victory means the strong possibility that the party's Members of European Parliament will break away from the group, along with other politicians working in Dutch provincial governments. "We are saying goodbye to those who do not agree with my direction, but we remain open to conciliatory conversations with disbelievers."

He thanked his supporters and those who voted for him. "What an honor to live and fight in this day and age.”