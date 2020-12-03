On Thursday the government selected 10 cannabis growers to take part in its Closed Coffeeshop Chain Experiment, an experiment with regulated cannabis cultivation. The ten growers now have to pass an integrity investigation. If this go smoothly, the growers will be officially appointed in February and can then start producing cannabis for participating coffeeshops, the government announced.

The Ministry of Public Health received a total of 147 applications to be a grower in the regulated cannabis experiment. Over the past months these applications were assessed on various factors, including on whether the grower is capable of large scale and professional production. 51 applications passed this selection.

The 10 growers were selected from the passed applications based on a random lottery draw. The first 10 applicants will now go through an integrity investigation. The others will be placed on a waiting list. Should any of the first 10 fail the integrity investigation, the next person on the list will be investigated.

Once ten growers passed their investigations and are officially appointed, they can start preparing to cultivate cannabis. Exactly when this will start depends on how quickly 10 growers can be appointed. If everything goes according to plan, the Ministry hopes to appoint the 10 growers in February. The growers will have around 6 months' time to prepare.

The start date of the next phase will be announced in February.