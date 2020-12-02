The Dutch police arrested a total of 11 suspects last week on suspicion of involvement in the large-scale trade and import of narcotics via the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam. The suspects were all in restricted custody until Friday, which is why the police only announced the arrests this week.

This investigation was launched in Amsterdam after the discovery of 4,200 kilograms of cocaine in the port of Antwerp on April 22 this year. 14 suspects were arrested in that bust, most of whom came from Amsterdam Zuidoost.

The police examined various people and companies, mapping out networks of clients and facilitators in Amsterdam and Rotterdam. A car rental company in Barendrecht was identified as a possible facilitator, for example, by providing stashing locations and transport. And an allegedly corrupt employee was identified at a shipping company in Rotterdam, who is suspected of facilitating drug transports into Belgium.

On Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 November, the police raided dozens of locations in Almere, Amsterdam, Amstelveen, Barendrecht, Hoofddorp and Rotterdam and arrested 11 suspects between the ages of 20 and 33 years old. The police believe the suspects all belong to one group, each playing a separate role.

A total of 23 homes, two businesses and three safes in a bank were raided. The police seized 269 kilos of cocaine, 300 thousand euros in cash, 16 vehicles, one boat, luxury clothing, watches and jewelry.