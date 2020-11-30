An attempt to blow open an ATM on Broeklanden in Westervoort caused a massive amount of damage to surrounding buildings early on Monday morning. The police are looking for three perpetrators who fled on a scooter, one of whom may have been injured.

The ATM bombing happened just after 2:30 a.m., the Gelderland police said on Twitter. Photos from the scene show that the facade of the building to which the ATM was attached, was completely destroyed. A large amount of damage was also done to the adjacent Jumbo supermarket.

It is unclear whether the perpetrators managed to steal any money from the ATM. The police called in assistance from the Ministry of Defense's explosives disposal department, to make sure that everything was safe.

The explosion was so big that a glass front door shattered sever dozen meters away, a spokesperson for the police said to Omroep Gelderland.

Firas Yauno, owner of the delicatessen which the ATM was attached to, rushed to his store the moment he heard of the explosion. "Everything is broken, my whole shop is turned upside down," he said to Omroep Gelderland. "I tried to make the store beautiful with every cent I had, and then this happens."