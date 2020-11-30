The police found around 800 kilograms of dangerous, illegal fireworks in the storage unit of an apartment building in Geldrop over the weekend. "We don't want to know what could have happened if these fireworks had gone off. People lived directly above the storage unit," community police officer Jeffry Cox said on Instagram.

The police searched the storage unit on Saturday, after receiving a tip that a resident of the apartment building was storing foreign fireworks there to resell them.

The Oost-Brabant police unit confirmed the find on Twitter. "So much heavy and illegal fireworks in a storage room in an apartment building. We do not want to think about this going wrong," the police said.

The police did not say whether any arrests were made.