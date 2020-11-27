The Dutch national team is in pot 1 in the draw for the FIFA World Cup qualification. Football association FIFA confirmed on Friday that Oranje is one of the 10 group heads, ANP reports.

That means Oranje will be avoiding Belgium, France, England, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Denmark and Germany, as those teams are also in pot 1.

The draw for the European qualifying series for the 2022 World Cup in Quatar will happen in Zurich at 6:00 p.m. on December 7.

The 55 countries that belong to UEFA were divided into six pots based on their position in the world rankings. Oranje was in 14th place in the world ranking this month, one place higher than October.