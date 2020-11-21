A firefighter who responded Saturday morning to reports of flooding in a building died after reportedly falling down a four-meter deep elevator shaft. The accident happened on Dolderseweg in Den Dolder, Utrecht at about 10:10 a.m., over an hour after first responders were initially dispatched to the area.

A spokesperson for the regional security office told broadcaster RTV Utrecht that workers were distraught from the loss of their colleague. As trauma victims they were being given professional support and assistance.

By 10:15 a.m., multiple ambulances were sent to the scene and a coordinated local emergency plan was enacted. A trauma team was also dispatched in a helicopter.

The circumstances leading up to the incident were not made public by 2 p.m. The accident was still under investigation by the labor inspectorate.

