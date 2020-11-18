Police in Amsterdam said they were investigating the circumstances around the discovery of a shooting victim found on Spakenburgstraat. The man was found on the street in Amsterdam Zuidoost with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The injured man was discovered just after 10:45 a.m. Within minutes, dispatchers sent an ambulance and a trauma team in a helicopter to the area, records show.

“Two suspects dressed in black ran off in the direction of Schoonhovendreef,” police said on social media. There were no arrests announced in the case by 2 p.m.

Just after midnight, a 30-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting on Krugerplein in Amsterdam Oost. Two residents from the city, aged 21 and 24, were arrested soon after.

Police asked that witnesses of either incident to contact them.