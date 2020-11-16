The Ministry of Justice and Security launched a new, centralized portal that will make it easier for victims to track what is going on with their case. On MijnSlachtofferzaak, victims can get all the information from all the authorities and institutions involved in their case, including a timeline to show progress and messages between the organizations involved, in one central place.

"Victims of violence, fraud or stalking, for example, already have enough on their mind. They deal with different organizations that all send their own piece of information, so you can quickly lose the overview," Minister Sander Dekker for Legal Protection said. "We need to make it easier for victims, instead of more difficult."

On MijnSlachtofferzaak, victims can log in with their DigiD and find all the relevant information on their case. This involves information from the police, Victim Support, the Public Prosecution Service, the Judicial Collection Agency, the Violent Crimes Compensation Fund, and the Judicial Information Service. The platform also shows an timeline overview, to easily track the progress of the case, and the messages sent between the various authorities.

Dekker hopes that this new platform will make things a bit easier for victims in a difficult time.

MijnSlachtofferzaak will continue to be developed. The Ministry is currently looking into whether more functionalities are needed, and whether surviving relatives should also be able to view the case via the portal, among other things.