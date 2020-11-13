Amsterdam alderman Sharon Dijksma reached an agreement on extending the Noord-Zuid subway line to Schiphol airport with the municipalities involved, the province of Noord-Holland, the transport region, KLM, NS, and Schiphol. These parties agreed to together provide 1 billion euros for the project, Dijksma said to De Telegraaf.

The extension will cost between 4 and 5 billion euros, according to the current estimations. Dijksma hopes to get the rest of the money from the government's National Growth Fund.

The subway line currently runs from Amsterdam-Noord to Amsterdam-Zuid. The plan is to extend it to Schiphol and Hoofddorp. This plan will create 122,700 extra jobs and offers the possibility to build and open up 92 thousand new homes, Dijksma said to the newspaper. "An offer that is difficult to decline." The proposal will be presented to the government later on Friday.

This deal will likely be one of the last major responsibilities Dijksma will complete as Amsterdam alderman for Traffic. She was recently pegged to be the new mayor of Utrecht.