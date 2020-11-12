The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands rose by over four percent in a day to 5,658, according to preliminary daily figures released by public health agency RIVM. It was the first time this month that infection figures rose for two consecutive days. The total number of residents testing positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was still 19 percent lower than a week earlier.

It raised this week's tally up to 20,486, a third less than the previous Monday-Thursday period. The latest daily sum was on par with the seven-day rolling average, which fell to 5,736. Some 430,453 people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the infection since February, with most diagnosed after June 1 when testing was first made available to the general public.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (397), Rotterdam (329), and The Hague (174). That was the highest single-day total in Amsterdam since November 1, and was six percent more than a week ago raising the rolling average in the capital to 319. On the other hand, Rotterdam remained 36 percent lower compared to last Thursday, and The Hague saw a 39 percent drop.

At the same time, the number of deaths reported was higher than the seven-day rolling average of 73. The RIVM said that the deaths of 89 more people were caused by Covid-19, meaning that 8,304 people in the Netherlands were definitively determined to have died from the coronavirus disease since the end of February.

Meanwhile, hospitals showed a 3.3 percent decline in the current total of admitted coronavirus patients. There were 2,201 people being treated for Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals on Thursday, 76 fewer than the previous day. It meant the patient total stood 12 percent lower than where it was last Thursday.

The patient total included 595 people in intensive care, a net decrease of 11, and 1,606 more outside of the ICU, a drop of 65. For each of the past seven days, patient coordination office LCPS has reported an average decrease in the admitted patient levels of nearly two percent. If that rate holds, there will be 1,930 patients with the coronavirus disease in Dutch hospitals next week.

During the preceding 24 hours, hospitals admitted 220 more patients with the coronavirus disease, and moved 31 patients into intensive care. To date, the country's regular care facilities have treated 22,175 patients, and the ICUs have treated 4,979 for the disease. Some 4,270 of the hospital patients died while they were in treatment.