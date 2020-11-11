NS is asking travelers to register online before they take the train, so that the rail company can have a clearer indication of when trains are crowded. The registration service, Treinwijzer, is available on the NS website and app and can be used by everyone from Wednesday, but is not mandatory, NU.nl reports.

Treinwijzer will give travelers an idea how crowded the train they plan to take will be. This can help them avoid crowds in the coronavirus pandemic, according to NS.

Currently there are travelers who choose to take another form of transport because they are worried about crowds, Tjalling Smit of NS said to the newspaper. But it is possible to travel by train in a "safe and comfortable way", and Treinwijzer adds to that.

NS thinks this registration service will become more important once more people use public transport again, for example once the current partial coronavirus lockdown is lifted.