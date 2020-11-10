Artis Zoo in Amsterdam has to reorganize now that coronavirus lockdowns closed its doors for the second time this year. Between 20 to 40 employees are at risk of losing their jobs, the zoo announced on Tuesday, AT5 reports.

Due to the coronavirus and restrictions in place to curb its spread, Artis faced a significant decrease in income this year. The number of visitors halved in 2020. And income from renting out rooms and the sale of food and drinks at the zoo fell drastically. According to Artis, it already lost millions of euros this year. The zoo is therefore forced to reorganize.

"I think it is terrible that we have arrived at this point. As director, it is a black day in my Artis life. Instead of taking steps forward, we are now forced to take steps back. It hurts me that this affects colleagues who have worked fantastically for Artis for years," director Rembrandt Sutorius said.

Artis will release more detailed plans about its reorganization in the coming period.