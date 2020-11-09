Regions that still have high coronavirus infection figures, such as Rotterdam and Dordrecht, will likely not see any extra measures imposed on them at this stage, sources told ANP and NOS after reports in AD.

Last week the government warned that regions that don't have the coronavirus under control will face what amounts to a full lockdown, with measures such as a curfew, further restriction of retail trade, and the closure of high schools. But the current figures do not give rise to these drastic measures, ANP's sources said.

The government is expected to announce this on Tuesday afternoon after the Cabinet crisis meeting to be held at the Ministry of General Affairs in The Hague.

According to broadcaster NOS, the government continues to keep a close eye on the security regions with the highest infection rate - currently Veiligheidsregios Rotterdam-Rijnmond, Twente, and Zuid-Holland Zuid. Their infection figures seem to be improving at this stage. But should the situation change, drastic measures will be taken.