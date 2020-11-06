A partly cloudy start to Friday will turn increasingly sunny, until nothing but sunshine is expected for Saturday, according to meteorological institute KNMI. Cloud cover will creep back for Sunday, but there will still be room for the sun. While Friday will still be cold, the weekend will be much milder, with maximums up to 16 degrees Celsius.

Friday started out with lots of clouds in the north, and sunshine in the south. The clouds will clear up nationwide as the day continues, though the north will only be cloud-free by evening. Maximum temperatures will be around 11 degrees, with a weak wind from the southeast.

Saturday will be largely sunny, with some high clouds creeping in during the late afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will range from 11 degrees in the north to a mild 16 degrees in the south.

Sunday will be back to mostly cloudy, but with periods of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will be well above usual for early November at around 15 or 16 degrees.