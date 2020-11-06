An apparently disturbed man with a sharp object was arrested at the school that Dutch princesses Amalia, Alexia and Ariane attend in The Hague last week Friday, the police and government information service RVD confirmed to Shownieuws.

It is not clear whether the man was at the school because of the princesses. A spokesperson for the police told the show that he was taken to the shelter for disturbed persons to get help.

Earlier this week, a 32-year-old man from Zwolle was sentenced to 3 months in prison and institutionalized psychiatric treatment for threatening Princess Amalia and one of her friends. The man sent them messages on Instagram, threatening to rape, assault and kill the crown princess.