At a press conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge introduced a number of social restrictions on top of the existing partial lockdown, introduced on October 14. The new restrictions, like a closure of most public buildings, go into force on Wednesday at 10 p.m.

"By further limiting the number of contact moments and travel movements, we are intervening in those places where the risk of transmission of the virus is greatest. The motto for the next two weeks is, 'Stay at home as much as possible and avoid unnecessary travel,'" the Cabinet said in a statement.

The new rules will remain in effect until at least November 17. Following that, the Netherlands will return to the current partial lockdown.

Groups

A maximum of two guests per day per home

No more than two people from different households in indoor or outdoor areas

A maximum of 30 people at funerals (starting November 9)

A maximum of 20 people at weddings

Non-Medical Face Mask Obligation

Face masks are to be worn in public indoor spaces and on public transportation by everyone over the age of 12

High school, vocational school, and higher education students are to wear masks in school facilities not including classrooms

Daily Life

Remain at home as much as possible, even during holidays

All publicly accessible locations are closed, including museums, theaters, sex clubs, cinemas, amusement parks, zoos, swimming pools and libraries

All food and beverage locations must remain closed except for takeaway customers. The exceptions to this are hotels serving their guests, funeral homes, and businesses in airports beyond security checkpoints

Businesses that serve food or drinks in addition to providing other services must close their catering areas

Retailers must close by 8 p.m. every night, except for supermarkets and gas station stores. Retailers may be closed if found not in compliance with protocols

Alcohol sales and soft drug sales is forbidden between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., including delivered items

Consuming alcohol in public is forbidden from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

All events are outlawed except for protests or other demonstrations

Sports and Working Out for Adults, 18 and Over

Group lessons are forbidden

Sports participation by adults is only permitted at a distance of 1.5 meters

Groups of more than two people are not allowed, including teams

Competitions are forbidden

Sports canteens, showers and changing rooms are closed

Exceptions are made for high level athletes at top-tier facilities

Football players in the Eredivisie and Eerste Divisie, and the staff in their teams' bubbles

Audiences for sports events are forbidden

Sports and Working Out for Minors, Under 18

Team trainings are permitted without a 1.5 meter distance

Competitions are forbidden except between teams within the same club

Sports canteens, showers and changing rooms are closed

Travel