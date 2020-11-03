Image
Health Minister Hugo de Jonge at a press conference on 3 Nov. 2020 RVD / Minister-President Facebook
All coronavirus restrictions taking effect on Nov. 4 at 10 p.m.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge introduced a number of social restrictions on top of the existing partial lockdown, introduced on October 14. The new restrictions, like a closure of most public buildings, go into force on Wednesday at 10 p.m.
"By further limiting the number of contact moments and travel movements, we are intervening in those places where the risk of transmission of the virus is greatest. The motto for the next two weeks is, 'Stay at home as much as possible and avoid unnecessary travel,'" the Cabinet said in a statement.
The new rules will remain in effect until at least November 17. Following that, the Netherlands will return to the current partial lockdown.
Groups
- A maximum of two guests per day per home
- No more than two people from different households in indoor or outdoor areas
- A maximum of 30 people at funerals (starting November 9)
- A maximum of 20 people at weddings
Non-Medical Face Mask Obligation
- Face masks are to be worn in public indoor spaces and on public transportation by everyone over the age of 12
- High school, vocational school, and higher education students are to wear masks in school facilities not including classrooms
Daily Life
- Remain at home as much as possible, even during holidays
- All publicly accessible locations are closed, including museums, theaters, sex clubs, cinemas, amusement parks, zoos, swimming pools and libraries
- All food and beverage locations must remain closed except for takeaway customers. The exceptions to this are hotels serving their guests, funeral homes, and businesses in airports beyond security checkpoints
- Businesses that serve food or drinks in addition to providing other services must close their catering areas
- Retailers must close by 8 p.m. every night, except for supermarkets and gas station stores. Retailers may be closed if found not in compliance with protocols
- Alcohol sales and soft drug sales is forbidden between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., including delivered items
- Consuming alcohol in public is forbidden from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- All events are outlawed except for protests or other demonstrations
Sports and Working Out for Adults, 18 and Over
- Group lessons are forbidden
- Sports participation by adults is only permitted at a distance of 1.5 meters
- Groups of more than two people are not allowed, including teams
- Competitions are forbidden
- Sports canteens, showers and changing rooms are closed
- Exceptions are made for high level athletes at top-tier facilities
- Football players in the Eredivisie and Eerste Divisie, and the staff in their teams' bubbles
- Audiences for sports events are forbidden
Sports and Working Out for Minors, Under 18
- Team trainings are permitted without a 1.5 meter distance
- Competitions are forbidden except between teams within the same club
- Sports canteens, showers and changing rooms are closed
Travel
- "Stay at home as much as possible"
- Do not book trips until mid-January unless absolutely necessary
- Avoid all unnecessary travel, including holidays and family trips
- Anyone ignoring this advice should remain at their holiday accommodation as much as possible
- Day trips should be severely limited
- Avoid crowds
- Anyone returning from an area designated Code Orange or Code Red should enter home quarantine for ten days