The caregivers at Ouwehands Zoo were finally able to confirm the gender of the baby panda born at the Dutch zoo six months ago. Fan Xing is a boy, the zoo confirmed on Wednesday.

Fan Xing and his mother Wu Wen have so far stayed mainly in their nursery enclosure, but the cub is increasingly exploring his surroundings. Recently, the caregivers were able to separate him and his mom for a brief time and give him a proper health check and confirm his gender.

"The baby is energetic, strong and has good mobility," zoology manager Jose Kok said about Fan Xing's general health. He was weighed, measured and had his gums and general condition checked.

As he continues to develop, Fan Xing is exploring more and more of his surroundings. The zoo expects that he will be ready to meet the public around mid-November.

Fan Xing will be at Ouwehands Zoo until he is about four years old. Then he will go to China, where he will play his part in the international breeding program.