There was an explosion at a home on Dijkmanshuizenstraat in Amsterdam early on Monday morning. This same home was targeted in a drive-by shooting in July, and their neighbors were the target of another explosion last week.

Monday's explosion happened at around 3:30 a.m., the police said in a statement. Locals were woken by a loud bang and saw a scooter leave the scene. The home's front door sustained significant damage. The police believe fireworks were used for the blast.

Last week Wednesday, October 21, the authorities also responded to Dijkmanshuizenstraat after an explosion at around 4:00 a.m. This blast was not at the same home as Monday's explosion, but the police are taking into account that the two incidents are connected.

The home targeted on Monday, was also the target of a drive-by shooting in July. Locals were woken by multiple gunshots at around 5:00 a.m. At least four bullets were fired at the home's kitchen window.

So far no one was injured in these violent incidents, but local residents are concerned.

"There was another huge bang just after three o'clock last night. At that house that had already been shot at and where the neighbor's door was damaged by fireworks last week," one local said to AT5. "We as local residents are afraid. Why is there no CCTV or why is the mayor not closing the house?"

"It is very scary. As local residents, we want measures to be taken. If this had happened at a pub, for example, it would have been closed by the mayor a long time ago," said the residents, who asked the Amsterdam broadcaster not to reveal their name.