This year's online edition of the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) had a massive reach, with millions of people all over the world watching live streams of performances over the past five days, the organizers said on Monday. The digital conference was also a success, ANP reports.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, ADE happened completely digitally this year. Instead of thousands of people descending on Amsterdam for a weekend of dancing and events, performances were streamed online.

"Of course we had something else in mind when we took over in December, but within the possibilities we were able to set the tone for the future of digital events," directors Jan-Willem van de Ven and Meindert Kennis said to the news wire. "It is great that we as ADE were able to fulfill our function as a world leading platform for electronic music this edition as well."

One of this year's highlights was a live conversation between Timbaland, Martin Garrix and Davit Guetta. Over 25 thousand people watched that livestream on Friday evening.

Last year, ADE attracted 400 thousand visitors.