The organizers of the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) did their absolute best to make sure that this year's mostly digital edition is as hectic and enjoyable as all the previous editions. "During a regular edition, you know that for every show you attend, you miss ten others at the same time. We tried to imitate this in this online edition," directors Jan Willem van de Ven and Meindert Kennis said to ANP.

The free online program for the 2020 ADE, which will take place from October 21 to 25, is therefore jam-packed with workshops, live acts, streams, panel discussions, and film screenings. "If you visited Amsterdam during previous editions, you were completely immersed by the black and yellow flags and events throughout the city. We tried to recreate that feeling," Kennis said.

Paying ADE PRO visitors will get a kind of online, business marketplace where music professionals can come into contact with each other and try to match supply and demand. "We tried to simulate the informal networking that happens in the queue for an event, for example."

Van de Ven and Kennis are proud of what has been achieved. "We lifted every stone and taken every opportunity that exists. And yes, we certainly also had discussions about just cancelling," Van de Ven said to the news wire.

But they decided against it. "We really want to be there for all our fans and artists. We serve and facilitate a very large sector," Kennis said.