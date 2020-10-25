A 28-year-old police officer died from his injuries after he was struck by a car Saturday night. The incident left another officer injured, as well as the driver of the vehicle.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on the A270 near Nuenen, Noord-Brabant. Both police officers were outside of their vehicle when the car hit them. The cause of the accident was still under investigation Sunday morning.

It was not immediately clear why the officers were outside of their squad car, according to Omroep Brabant. Photos from the scene showed a darker-colored Seat with front-end damage, and a police squad car with rear-end damage on the driver’s side.

Ambulances were dispatched to the scene along with a trauma team in a helicopter. The three injured people were all taken to an area hospital.

At about 3 a.m., police said that the male officer was pronounced dead. "His relatives were notified. We wish them a great deal of strength," police said on social media.

His female colleague and the driver involved in the crash did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The Oost-Brabant police division said that a traffic accident analyst team from the Limburg police were investigating as a way of maintaining independence and objectivity, police said.