A group of "pedo-hunters" lured a man to a Tilburg parking lot on Wednesday evening, detained him and held him there until the police arrived. The police saw no reason to arrest the man, but will investigate further, NOS reports.

The lured man was kicked in the head while the "pedo-hunters" - vigilante-like groups who say they hunt child sex abusers - detained him. The police arrested one man for assault.

"We received information from someone from Breda about this man," one of the group said to Omroep Brabant. According to him, they have evidence of conversations between the man and a 14-year-old girl and that the man had talked about sex with her.

The group said they made contact with the man online, posing as a 12-year-old girl. They arranged to meet him in a parking lot near a shopping center, where they "confronted" him and held him until the police arrived.

The police confirmed the incident to NOS and that they are investigating further, but warned that citizens must not take the law into their own hands. "There is a good chance that people will then commit a criminal offense".

Last weekend, five "pedo hunters' were arrested in Arnhem after they roughly detained their "suspect" in a park. According to NOS, another group is known to be active in the Utrecht region.