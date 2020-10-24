Saturday's cloudy, but dry weather will turn into full-blown rainy weather on Sunday, according to Weeronline. Some areas may get hours of rain tomorrow.

Saturday will be cloudy, but largely dry. Afternoon temperatures will climb to between 14 and 16 degrees. Weirdly, the warmest part of they day may be at night, as increasing winds bring mild air into the country. Nighttime temperatures will be around 15 degrees, warmer than the 12 to 14 degrees maximums that are usual for this time of year, according to the weather service.

Sunday will be rainy. Showers will start in the west during the morning and spread through the country as the day progresses. The rain also brings lower temperatures with it, with maximums around 13 or 14 degrees.

The changeable weather will continue after the weekend. Monday and Tuesday will likely see long dry periods, but more rain is expected as the week continues. With maximums between 15 and 17 degrees, the week will be milder than is usual for late October.