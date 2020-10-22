Seven large rapid Covid-19 test locations will be set up in the Netherlands in the coming weeks, sources told NU.nl and RTL Nieuws on Thursday. At these test locations, people will find out whether or not they have the coronavirus within minutes of being tested.

It is not yet clear whether these rapid test locations will be for professional groups with priority in testing, or whether anyone can use them. Where they will be located and which tests they will use is also unclear.

Several companies developed rapid tests for the coroanvirus over the past months. A well-known one is a breathalyzer test made by the company Breathomics.

The Ministry of Public Health also recently approved two rapid tests made by American companies BD and Abbott. And a quick test developed by TNO for the Ministry also proved to be just as accurate as the PCR tests currently being used by the GGDs.