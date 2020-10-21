Two Dutch people were arrested in connection with a major weapons bust in Belgium two weeks ago, the Belgian Public Prosecution Service said on Tuesday. The 38-year-old woman ad 42-year-old man were arrested during raids in Weelde, just across the Dutch border.

While raiding a number of apartments and a garage in Weelde and Borgehout, the police found 21 Kalashnikovs, 11 small arms including five pistols, two silencers, and a large amount of ammunition. They also found cocaine, a cocaine press, mobile phones, SIM cards, and almost 150 thousand euros in cash.

The arsenal was found in an investigation following the arrest of two men in France on October 5. A sports bag containing four Kalashnikovs, a smaller gun, and 250 rounds of ammunition was found their car. Investigation showed a link to Belgium, after which the properties were immediately raided.