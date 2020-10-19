The football associations for the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany plan to jointly bid to host the Women's Football World Cup in 2027. The three football associations already expressed their interest to world football association FIFA. Discussions with authorities and potential play- and training locations still have to take place, NOS reports.

"Women's football in our countries is indeed in different phases of development, but we share the aspiration to give the sport a boost nationally and globally with the organization of the world cup," Dutch football association KNVB said. "We believe that with this piece of teamwork we can really make a difference and increase the chance to organize this tournament."

The German women's football team has been among the best in the world for decades, becoming world champion twice and winning the European title eight times. The Netherlands won the European title at home in 2017 and came second in the World Cup last year, losing against the United States in the final. Belgium only participated in a final tournament once so far.

In addition to the KNVB organizing the European Championship in the Netherlands in 2017, the German football association also has experience in organizing women's tournaments. Germany hosted the European Championship in 1989 and 2001, and was host country for the World Cup in 2011.

It is not yet known when FIFA will announce the host for the 2027 World Cup. The upcoming 2023 World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand.