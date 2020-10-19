All five of the alderman of the municipality of Hulst have the coronavirus. They're at home with mild to moderate flu-like symptoms. Three city councilors and nine officials also tested positive for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, Omroep Zeeland reports.

The municipality can not say how the virus spread through its organization to such an extent. Health service GGD is busy with source and contact tracing, a spokesperson said to the broadcaster.

If you spent 15 minutes in the same room with someone infected with the coronavirus, you are at risk. Even if you kept 1.5 meters apart the whole time, the municipal spokesperson said to Omroep Zeeland.

The spokesperson called it a shame that this happened, despite all the strict measures the municipality took. The organization has been scaled down to the minimum, with as many employees working from home as possible.

Business operations and services are guaranteed as usual.