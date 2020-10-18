One in three Netherlands residents are more consciously trying to improve their health since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, according to a survey by Motivaction among 1,532 Dutch for health insurer Zilveren Kruis, ANP reports.

82 percent of respondents said that they are working on having a healthy lifestyle. A better diet and more exercise are the first changes for most. Improving their living environment is a close third.

55 percent said that they are very satisfied with the results of having a more healthy died. 67 percent are very satisfied with the results of getting more exercise. And 78 percent are very pleased with the changes they made to improve their living environment.

21 percent said that making healthy changes was difficult for them. 15 percent said their efforts to improve their health were not worth the payoff.

Some 40 percent said that they decided to improve their health due to to negative emotions like fear, shame or sadness. About the same percentage said that they are now more aware of their health.

The researchers also found that 36 percent of Netherlands residents feel more tired and somber due to the crisis. This is most common among young people, 57 percent of 18 to 24 years olds said this.