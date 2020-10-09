The Netherlands is in for a cold and wet weekend. Saturday's maximums will not top 13 degrees Celsius. Rain in combination with a gusty wind, and possibly some hail and thunder, will make it feel even colder, Weeronline expects.

Saturday's miserable weather will at least be broken up by some periods of sunshine, according to the weather service. With maximums of 12 to 13 degrees, the day will be quite cold for this time of year. The westerly to northwesterly wind will be gusty and strong, and showers may be accompanied by hail or a thunderstorm.

Sunday will look somewhat better, with dry periods expected, especially in the afternoon. Maximums will climb to around 13 degrees, with a good chance of some sunshine. The northwesterly wind will be a little less turbulent than on Saturday.