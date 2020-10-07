The rest of this week will be a mix of clouds and rain, with some sunshine in between, Weeronline expects. Friday will be the driest day of the week, but the rain will be back on the weekend.

Wednesday's showers will gradually disappear to the east during the afternoon. The western parts of the country will be mostly dry, with a bigger chance of longer periods of sunshine. The westerly to southwesterly wind will be moderate to strong along the coast. Maximums will climb to around 16 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy in the morning, with long periods or rain in large parts of the country. The southeast has the best chance of staying dry. The south to southwest wind will be strong, to very strong along the coast with gusts up to 90 kilometers. Afternoon temperatures will climb slightly higher to around 17 degrees.

Friday will be the driest day of the week. Periods of sunshine will give way to increasing cloud cover as the day progresses, but little rain is expected. Afternoon temperatures will be around 15 or 16 degrees.

The weekend will be rainy and cooler than the preceding days, with maximums climbing to around 12 or 13 degrees Celsius.